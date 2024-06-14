Natrona County Arrest Log (6/13/24 – 6/14/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lyra Wolfe, 34 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Bridger Wilson, 24 - Hold for Other Agency
- Tanna Kirk, 30 - County Warrant
- Trenton Poel, 24 - Criminal Warrant
- Jayme Ferrin, 27 - Courtesy Hold
- Brent Broderick, 62 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance
- Marcos Munoz, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Nicholas Romero, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- Joseph Gibson, 56 - Courtesy Hold
- Donald Brown, 52 - Courtesy Hold
- Marcus Smith, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Xavier Strothman, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Chase Adkins, 27 - County Warrant, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Theft: $1000 or More, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Identity Theft: Under $1000, Surrender & Return Suspended License, Possession of Burglars Tools
- Monique Campbell, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant, Resisting Arrest - Interference With Police, Signals by Hand or Lamps, Stop & Yield Signs
