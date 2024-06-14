Natrona County Arrest Log (6/13/24 – 6/14/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lyra Wolfe, 34 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Bridger Wilson, 24 - Hold for Other Agency

Tanna Kirk, 30 - County Warrant

Trenton Poel, 24 - Criminal Warrant

Jayme Ferrin, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Brent Broderick, 62 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance

Marcos Munoz, 29 - Failure to Comply

Nicholas Romero, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Joseph Gibson, 56 - Courtesy Hold

Donald Brown, 52 - Courtesy Hold

Marcus Smith, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Xavier Strothman, 20 - Failure to Appear

Chase Adkins, 27 - County Warrant, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Theft: $1000 or More, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Identity Theft: Under $1000, Surrender & Return Suspended License, Possession of Burglars Tools

Monique Campbell, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant, Resisting Arrest - Interference With Police, Signals by Hand or Lamps, Stop & Yield Signs

Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department