Natrona County Arrest Log (6/14/24 – 6/17/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Saylor, 62 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Failure to Appear,
- John Peterson, 49 - Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Burglary: Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Edgar Hume, 29 - Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Hold for Casper Reentry Center
- Kevin Fulkerson, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Abelardo Loya Quinones, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Lisa Durtsche, 59 - Public Intoxication
- Aiden Runyan, 20 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Camie Kethman, 38 - Camping Restrictions: In the City
- Michal Lindberg, 29 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Gerald Finch, 55 - Camping Restrictions: In the City, Public Intoxication
- Ariana Upton, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Jeremy Trowbridge, 50 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Narcotics Substance - Schedule I or II, Manufacture or Deliver Narcotics Controlled Substance
- Jon Werner, 57 - Criminal Warrant
- Reece Hinds, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Stephanie Big Medicine, 41 - Assault, Public Intoxication
- Sean Maher, 51 - Failure to Comply
- Staci Barrera, 37 - Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jason Jackson, 30 - Failure to Appear
- Eric Hubert, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kelly Smith, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Eddie Hill, 50 - Failure to Appear
- David Owyhee, 63 - Criminal Warrant
- Joshua Haworth, 33 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Matthew Riverkamp, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jeffery Lafferty, 62 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Manuel Aguilar, 27 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Aggravated Assault & Battery: Pregnant Woman, Interfere With Emergency Call
- Nicholas Brown, 32 - Public Intoxication
- Micheal Jimenez, 43 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current
- Jessica Plunkett, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
