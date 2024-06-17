Natrona County Arrest Log (6/14/24 – 6/17/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Saylor, 62 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Failure to Appear,

John Peterson, 49 - Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Burglary: Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Edgar Hume, 29 - Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Kevin Fulkerson, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Abelardo Loya Quinones, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Lisa Durtsche, 59 - Public Intoxication

Aiden Runyan, 20 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Camie Kethman, 38 - Camping Restrictions: In the City

Michal Lindberg, 29 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Gerald Finch, 55 - Camping Restrictions: In the City, Public Intoxication

Ariana Upton, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication

Jeremy Trowbridge, 50 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Narcotics Substance - Schedule I or II, Manufacture or Deliver Narcotics Controlled Substance

Jon Werner, 57 - Criminal Warrant

Reece Hinds, 19 - Failure to Appear

Stephanie Big Medicine, 41 - Assault, Public Intoxication

Sean Maher, 51 - Failure to Comply

Staci Barrera, 37 - Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jason Jackson, 30 - Failure to Appear

Eric Hubert, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kelly Smith, 31 - Failure to Comply

Eddie Hill, 50 - Failure to Appear

David Owyhee, 63 - Criminal Warrant

Joshua Haworth, 33 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Matthew Riverkamp, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jeffery Lafferty, 62 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Manuel Aguilar, 27 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Aggravated Assault & Battery: Pregnant Woman, Interfere With Emergency Call

Nicholas Brown, 32 - Public Intoxication

Micheal Jimenez, 43 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current

Jessica Plunkett, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

