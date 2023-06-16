Natrona County Arrest Log (6/15/23 – 6/16/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eduardo Jimenez, 42 - Failure to Comply

Colby Zielke, 37 - Courtesy Hold

George Fenton, 55 - NCIC Hit

Pedro Treto, 33 - Failure to Comply

KC Hancock, 38 - Failure to Comply

Carina Alvarenga, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Kayla Fuller, 26 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Failure to Comply

Logan Sandoval, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Kiesha McKinsey, 26 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Joshua Parker, 27 - Public Intoxication

New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling Season