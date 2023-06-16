Natrona County Arrest Log (6/15/23 – 6/16/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Eduardo Jimenez, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Colby Zielke, 37 - Courtesy Hold
- George Fenton, 55 - NCIC Hit
- Pedro Treto, 33 - Failure to Comply
- KC Hancock, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Carina Alvarenga, 29 - Serve Jail Time
- Kayla Fuller, 26 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Failure to Comply
- Logan Sandoval, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Kiesha McKinsey, 26 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Joshua Parker, 27 - Public Intoxication