Natrona County Arrest Log (6/16/23 – 6/19/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kevin Clark, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- Danny Ainsworth, 57 - Hold for Casper Muni Court
- Daniel Vallot, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Brandon Waltrip, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- D'von Sjostrom, 18 - County Warrant
- Jordan Shoyo, 18 - Interference with Peace Officer, Criminal Entry, Sell/Furnish Alcohol to Person Under 21, Under 18 Possession/Use of Tobacco - 1st Offense
- Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sharon Sleep, 42 - Disturbance
- Rosaline Addison, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Jonathan MisKimms, 25 - DUI - 1st Offense, Driving While License Suspended, Open Container, Failure to Appear
- Jack Crandall, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Endangering, Leave Scene of Accident Resulting in Injury
- Bianca Curtin, 31 - Failure to Appear
- Albert Gaines, 30 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Theft - Under $1000
- Laura Ouellet, 39 - Bond Revocation
- Johny Fields, 42 - Theft - Under $1000, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
- Herbert Wheeler, 36 - Failure to Appear
- Gade Oldaker, 53 - Criminal Warrant
- Steven Spearman, 26 - DUI - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer, When Lighted Lamp & Illuminating Device, No Tail Lights
- Mary Brewer, 34 - Malicious Mischief - Vehicle, Resisting Arrest
- Jason Wolfe, 21 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Suspended or Cancelled, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Spencer Day, 29 - DUI, No Valid Certificate of Title, Failure to Appear, Open Container in Vehicle
- John McCallister, 39 - Battery
- Craig Hopes, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Janelle Hunt, 34 - Burglary - Building, Property Destruction: $100 or more
- Taffy Maurer, 48 - Failure to Comply
- Wyatt Workman, 24 - DUI, Vehicle Exceeded 65 MPH on Paved Roadway
- Devon Wade, 23 - Serving Weekends