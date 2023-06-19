Natrona County Arrest Log (6/16/23 – 6/19/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Clark, 50 - Serve Jail Time

Danny Ainsworth, 57 - Hold for Casper Muni Court

Daniel Vallot, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Brandon Waltrip, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

D'von Sjostrom, 18 - County Warrant

Jordan Shoyo, 18 - Interference with Peace Officer, Criminal Entry, Sell/Furnish Alcohol to Person Under 21, Under 18 Possession/Use of Tobacco - 1st Offense

Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sharon Sleep, 42 - Disturbance

Rosaline Addison, 41 - Public Intoxication

Jonathan MisKimms, 25 - DUI - 1st Offense, Driving While License Suspended, Open Container, Failure to Appear

Jack Crandall, 42 - Failure to Comply

Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Endangering, Leave Scene of Accident Resulting in Injury

Bianca Curtin, 31 - Failure to Appear

Albert Gaines, 30 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Theft - Under $1000

Laura Ouellet, 39 - Bond Revocation

Johny Fields, 42 - Theft - Under $1000, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance

Herbert Wheeler, 36 - Failure to Appear

Gade Oldaker, 53 - Criminal Warrant

Steven Spearman, 26 - DUI - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer, When Lighted Lamp & Illuminating Device, No Tail Lights

Mary Brewer, 34 - Malicious Mischief - Vehicle, Resisting Arrest

Jason Wolfe, 21 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Suspended or Cancelled, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Spencer Day, 29 - DUI, No Valid Certificate of Title, Failure to Appear, Open Container in Vehicle

John McCallister, 39 - Battery

Craig Hopes, 40 - Failure to Comply

Janelle Hunt, 34 - Burglary - Building, Property Destruction: $100 or more

Taffy Maurer, 48 - Failure to Comply

Wyatt Workman, 24 - DUI, Vehicle Exceeded 65 MPH on Paved Roadway

Devon Wade, 23 - Serving Weekends

