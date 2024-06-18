Natrona County Arrest Log (6/17/24 – 6/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chance Driscoll, 54 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jessica Wade, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Nichole Haines, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jerry Fernandez, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Raymiego Limas, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cody Wolfe, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cheyenne Swett, 32 - Contract Hold

Mary Gulley, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Carrie Creager, 46 - Failure to Comply

Brandalynn Hottell, 20 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol, Public Intoxication

John Weathers, 40 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

