Natrona County Arrest Log (6/18/24 – 6/19/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Edgar Hume, 29 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center (CAC)

Lance House, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Josiah Brown, 21 - County Warrant

Jacob Anderson, 30 - Public Intoxication

Anthony Roy, 41 - Hold for Circuit Court

Hailey Waller, 29 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Cody Urbanski, 27 - Criminal Warrant

Tyler Moore, 33 - Failure to Comply

Angela Woods, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

