Natrona County Arrest Log (6/19/23 – 6/20/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Christopher Liston, 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Quinn Duran, 31 - Public Intoxication
- Hailey Smith, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Jason Anderson, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant
- Jonathon Nicholas, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- Chad Harpster, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Dominic Myers, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Jarrett Kellch, 19 - Bond Revocation
- Justin Bunney, 49 - Failure to Appear
- Lenward Hicks, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Battery
- Natasha Weir, 24 - Assault, Trespassing, Public Intoxication
- Robert Miller, 65 - DWUI
- Alfredo Medina, 29 - Open Container, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Ronald Benbo, 47 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace