Natrona County Arrest Log (6/19/23 – 6/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Liston, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Quinn Duran, 31 - Public Intoxication

Hailey Smith, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Jason Anderson, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant

Jonathon Nicholas, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Chad Harpster, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Dominic Myers, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Jarrett Kellch, 19 - Bond Revocation

Justin Bunney, 49 - Failure to Appear

Lenward Hicks, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Battery

Natasha Weir, 24 - Assault, Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Robert Miller, 65 - DWUI

Alfredo Medina, 29 - Open Container, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Ronald Benbo, 47 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace

