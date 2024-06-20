Natrona County Arrest Log (6/19/24 – 6/20/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Cody Raybrook, 25 - Courtesy Hold
- Jayden Whipple, 19 - Courtesy Hold
- Nathaniel Peck, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Zachary Lascano, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Michelle Pierre, 39 - Failure to Appear
- Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Mitchell Odom, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Camie Kethman, 38 - Assault & Battery
- Erica Woodford, 37 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- David Hickey, 57 - Resisting Arrest
- Mark Hines, 34 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
