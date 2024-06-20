Natrona County Arrest Log (6/19/24 – 6/20/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Cody Raybrook, 25 - Courtesy Hold

Jayden Whipple, 19 - Courtesy Hold

Nathaniel Peck, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Zachary Lascano, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Michelle Pierre, 39 - Failure to Appear

Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication

Mitchell Odom, 61 - Public Intoxication

Camie Kethman, 38 - Assault & Battery

Erica Woodford, 37 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

David Hickey, 57 - Resisting Arrest

Mark Hines, 34 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department