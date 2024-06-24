Natrona County Arrest Log (6/21/24 – 6/24/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eric Leach, 34 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Allen Seith, 36 - Failure to Comply

Eric Rodgers, 41 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Robin Behan, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container: 1st Offense

Cheryl Piper, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Marylee Friday, 21 - Open Container: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Joseph Friday, 24 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Michael Saylor, 62 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Camie Kethman, 38 - Public Intoxication

Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication

Leo Monroe, 44 - Serving Weekends

Craig Rahman, 42 - Failure to Appear

Dennis Duncan, 23 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense

Kristopher Schultz, 49 - Public Intoxication

Jedediah Boyer, 44 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Andrea Scribner, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Drake White, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Property Destruction: Under $1000

Dylan Maes, 26 - Public Intoxication

Tony Boralho, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Corey Coriddi, 36 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense

Franklin Lanier, 53 - Failure to Comply

Fernando Sanchez, 41 - Public Intoxication

Daniel Closs, 69 - Public Intoxication

April Reed, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jaylon Helling, 22 - District Court Bench Warrant

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication

Ronda Callen, 61 - Itinerant Merchant / Unsolicited Salesman

Anthony Roy, 41 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Resisting Arrest

Brody Knell, 37 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container, Seat Belt: Passenger Over 12 Years, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

William Bower, 42 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Alan Farley, 51 - Failure to Appear

Dillon Adams, 36 - Failure to Comply

Richard Robbins, 56 - Disturbing the Peace

Audrey Rosche, 35 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

Michelle Willis, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jeremy Blume, 42 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Colette Andersen, 28 - Public Intoxication

Anthony Harris, 60 - DWUI

Ethan Eklund, 23 - Public Intoxication, Littering

Erik Holder, 40 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended, Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container

Lisa Durtsche, 59 - Public Intoxication

Charles Kendall, 32 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, District Court Bench Warrant

Sunshine Wilson, 42 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Darrell Swanson, 55 - DUI: Alcohol - Incapable of Safely Driving, Open Container, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Interfere With Peace Officer

Jaiden Minor, 22 - Failure to Appear

