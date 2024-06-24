Natrona County Arrest Log (6/21/24 – 6/24/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Eric Leach, 34 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Allen Seith, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Eric Rodgers, 41 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Robin Behan, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container: 1st Offense
- Cheryl Piper, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Marylee Friday, 21 - Open Container: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Joseph Friday, 24 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Michael Saylor, 62 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Camie Kethman, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Leo Monroe, 44 - Serving Weekends
- Craig Rahman, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Dennis Duncan, 23 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense
- Kristopher Schultz, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Jedediah Boyer, 44 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Andrea Scribner, 41 - Criminal Warrant
- Drake White, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Property Destruction: Under $1000
- Dylan Maes, 26 - Public Intoxication
- Tony Boralho, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Corey Coriddi, 36 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense
- Franklin Lanier, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Fernando Sanchez, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Daniel Closs, 69 - Public Intoxication
- April Reed, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Jaylon Helling, 22 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Ronda Callen, 61 - Itinerant Merchant / Unsolicited Salesman
- Anthony Roy, 41 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Resisting Arrest
- Brody Knell, 37 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container, Seat Belt: Passenger Over 12 Years, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- William Bower, 42 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Alan Farley, 51 - Failure to Appear
- Dillon Adams, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Richard Robbins, 56 - Disturbing the Peace
- Audrey Rosche, 35 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
- Michelle Willis, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jeremy Blume, 42 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Colette Andersen, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Anthony Harris, 60 - DWUI
- Ethan Eklund, 23 - Public Intoxication, Littering
- Erik Holder, 40 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended, Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container
- Lisa Durtsche, 59 - Public Intoxication
- Charles Kendall, 32 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, District Court Bench Warrant
- Sunshine Wilson, 42 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Darrell Swanson, 55 - DUI: Alcohol - Incapable of Safely Driving, Open Container, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Jaiden Minor, 22 - Failure to Appear
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department
Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department