Natrona County Arrest Log (6/24/24 – 6/25/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

  • Reginald Kokes, 86 - Criminal Warrant
  • Kathryn Davis, 37 - Serve Jail Time
  • Joshua Roberts, 45 - Breach of Peace
  • Dareck Girtin, 33 - Failure to Appear
  • Daniel Harris, 55 - Trespassing
  • Troy Grange, 58 - Criminal Warrant
  • William Davis, 40 - Failure to Comply
  • Holly Olsen, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
  • William McKinney, 43 - Serve Jail Time
  • Dustin Dixon, 58 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
  • Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication
  • Fenisha Clark, 32 - Failure to Appear
  • Kati Cochran, 30 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace

