Natrona County Arrest Log (6/25/24 – 6/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Shawna Hansen, 36 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Richard Conner, 53 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Heather Gilbert, 29 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Jolene Good, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Stevenson, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II
- Tiffany Wood, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Bobby Davis, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Tracy Gray, 45 - County Warrant
- Andrew Oglietti, 38 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony
- Richard Root, 59 - Failure to Comply
- Ramsrun Armajo, 40 - County Warrant
- Jennifer Carey, 40 - Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance
- Kirk Le Bar, 52 - Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Angel Munoz, 38 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted: In the City
- Justin Anderson, 41 - Failure to Appear
- Rita Lopez, 37 - Camping Restricted: In the City, Public Intoxication
- Anthony Lopez, 38 - Camping Restricted: In the City
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department
Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department