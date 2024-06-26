Natrona County Arrest Log (6/25/24 – 6/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shawna Hansen, 36 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Richard Conner, 53 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Heather Gilbert, 29 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Jolene Good, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Stevenson, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II

Tiffany Wood, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Bobby Davis, 35 - Failure to Comply

Tracy Gray, 45 - County Warrant

Andrew Oglietti, 38 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony

Richard Root, 59 - Failure to Comply

Ramsrun Armajo, 40 - County Warrant

Jennifer Carey, 40 - Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance

Kirk Le Bar, 52 - Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Angel Munoz, 38 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted: In the City

Justin Anderson, 41 - Failure to Appear

Rita Lopez, 37 - Camping Restricted: In the City, Public Intoxication

Anthony Lopez, 38 - Camping Restricted: In the City

