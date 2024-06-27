Natrona County Arrest Log (6/26/24 – 6/27/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Daniel Shultz, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Traver Geary, 40 - Contract Hold
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Manuel Armenta Serrano, 53 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Kaden Guymon, 28 - Courtesy Hold
- Harley Bushnell, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication Open Container
- Sierra Chavez, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Lane Nicholson, 19 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Manufacture of Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II
- John Mates, 36 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Braden Duncan, 26 - Serve Jail Time
- Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Travis Dangler, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Nathaniel Smith, 47 - Domestic Battery, Controlled Substance Possession
- Ethan Burgess, 24 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sianne Bunn, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Keith Sines, 29 - Controlled Substance Possession
- Braunwyn Eaby, 33 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth
