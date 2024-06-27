Natrona County Arrest Log (6/26/24 – 6/27/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Daniel Shultz, 42 - Failure to Comply

Traver Geary, 40 - Contract Hold

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Manuel Armenta Serrano, 53 - District Court Bench Warrant

Kaden Guymon, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Harley Bushnell, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication Open Container

Sierra Chavez, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lane Nicholson, 19 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Manufacture of Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II

John Mates, 36 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Braden Duncan, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Travis Dangler, 36 - Public Intoxication

Nathaniel Smith, 47 - Domestic Battery, Controlled Substance Possession

Ethan Burgess, 24 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sianne Bunn, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Keith Sines, 29 - Controlled Substance Possession

Braunwyn Eaby, 33 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth

