Natrona County Arrest Log (6/27/23 – 6/28/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jake Porras, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Ricky Moore, 70 - Failure to Comply

Pauline Bryan, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear

Gerald Finch, 54 - Failure to Comply

Stirling Foster, 24 - Criminal Warrant

Thomas Glenn, 63 - Failure to Comply

Devin Clark, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Juan Burton, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Kevin Skaj, 33 - Failure to Appear

Gabrielle Swanson, 24 - Failure to Appear

Anthony Lopez, 37 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid -3/10 gram

David Gober, 49 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Wyatt Dionne, 19 - Failure to Appear

Nathanael Wood, 38 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant, Courtesy Hold

David Smith, 40 - Criminal Warrant

Trever Fleetwood, 21 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Marijuana - Possession

