Natrona County Arrest Log (6/27/24 – 6/28/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joan Perry, 60 - Probation Revocation
- Christopher Hall, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Sharon Sleep, 43 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Theft: Under $1000
- Juan Martinez-Chavez, 48 - Criminal Warrant
- Carrie Troxel-Maddux, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Gavin Berndt, 24 - Hold for Other Agency
- Jessica Molzan, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Louis Montoya, 35 - Public Intoxication
- Ronald Clark, 56 - Controlled Substance Possession
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication
- George Nelson, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sean Maher, 51 - Failure to Appear
- Tristy Richards, 30 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony
- John Stinson, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Open Container, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Justyn Obert, 42 - Public Intoxication
- Austin Hallock, 32 - County Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Seat Beat: Driver
