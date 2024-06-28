Natrona County Arrest Log (6/27/24 – 6/28/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joan Perry, 60 - Probation Revocation

Christopher Hall, 42 - Failure to Comply

Sharon Sleep, 43 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Theft: Under $1000

Juan Martinez-Chavez, 48 - Criminal Warrant

Carrie Troxel-Maddux, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant

Gavin Berndt, 24 - Hold for Other Agency

Jessica Molzan, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Louis Montoya, 35 - Public Intoxication

Ronald Clark, 56 - Controlled Substance Possession

Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication

George Nelson, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sean Maher, 51 - Failure to Appear

Tristy Richards, 30 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony

John Stinson, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Open Container, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Justyn Obert, 42 - Public Intoxication

Austin Hallock, 32 - County Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Seat Beat: Driver

