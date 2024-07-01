Natrona County Arrest Log (6/28/24 – 7/1/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Edlos Feyhl, 36 - Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass
- Ashley Moyte, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Nicholas Urbanski, 30 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant, NCIC Hit
- Andrea Witman, 41 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Cate Brockie, 23 - Contract Hold
- Josephine Walks Nice, 43 - Contract Hold
- William Red Bird, 33 - Contract Hold
- Tony Frank, 30 - Contract Hold
- Robert Long Jaw, 30 - Contract Hold
- Ruben Horseman, 38 - Contract Hold
- Gabriel Russell, 21 - Contract Hold
- Stacey Fisher, 72 - Contract Hold
- Ahnoh Barney, 39 - Contract Hold
- Otis Yellow Mule, 37 - Contract Hold
- Maynard Crooked Arm, 60 - Contract Hold
- Christopher Walsh, 26 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply
- Jennifer Carey, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense
- Kimberly Diekemper, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Kayla Gallagher, 37 - DWUI
- Zachary Foster, 41 - Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Failure to Comply
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Zachary Hodgins, 35 - Failure to Appear
- Dennis Howard, 44 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police
- Ashley Mitchell, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Resisting Arrest, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Improper Turn
- David Criss, 56 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Marlon Marshall, 59 - Run Stop Sign, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Tristan Bertagnole, 25 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Jeremy Grovanz, 20 - Public Intoxication
- Jolene Addison, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Rodney Addison, 62 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- William Whitaker, 37 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Martin Harris, 59 - County Warrant
- Tyre Bell, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Kristina Slagle, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Jasmine Thompson, 21 - County Warrant
- Trinity Miskimins, 22 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Pedro Treto, 34 - Serve Jail Time
- Jacey Miller, 22 - Failure to Appear, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
- Terrance Givens, 43 - NCIC Hit
- Kelly Allen, 36 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Brekken Stevens, 18 - Liquor Law: Minors in Possession, Tobacco: Possession / Use by Minors
