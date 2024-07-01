Natrona County Arrest Log (6/28/24 – 7/1/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Edlos Feyhl, 36 - Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass

Ashley Moyte, 32 - Failure to Comply

Nicholas Urbanski, 30 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant, NCIC Hit

Andrea Witman, 41 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Cate Brockie, 23 - Contract Hold

Josephine Walks Nice, 43 - Contract Hold

William Red Bird, 33 - Contract Hold

Tony Frank, 30 - Contract Hold

Robert Long Jaw, 30 - Contract Hold

Ruben Horseman, 38 - Contract Hold

Gabriel Russell, 21 - Contract Hold

Stacey Fisher, 72 - Contract Hold

Ahnoh Barney, 39 - Contract Hold

Otis Yellow Mule, 37 - Contract Hold

Maynard Crooked Arm, 60 - Contract Hold

Christopher Walsh, 26 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply

Jennifer Carey, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense

Kimberly Diekemper, 37 - Failure to Comply

Kayla Gallagher, 37 - DWUI

Zachary Foster, 41 - Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Failure to Comply

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Zachary Hodgins, 35 - Failure to Appear

Dennis Howard, 44 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police

Ashley Mitchell, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Resisting Arrest, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Improper Turn

David Criss, 56 - District Court Bench Warrant

Marlon Marshall, 59 - Run Stop Sign, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Tristan Bertagnole, 25 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Jeremy Grovanz, 20 - Public Intoxication

Jolene Addison, 49 - Failure to Comply

Rodney Addison, 62 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

William Whitaker, 37 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Martin Harris, 59 - County Warrant

Tyre Bell, 31 - Failure to Comply

Kristina Slagle, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Jasmine Thompson, 21 - County Warrant

Trinity Miskimins, 22 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Pedro Treto, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Jacey Miller, 22 - Failure to Appear, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Terrance Givens, 43 - NCIC Hit

Kelly Allen, 36 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Brekken Stevens, 18 - Liquor Law: Minors in Possession, Tobacco: Possession / Use by Minors

