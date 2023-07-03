Natrona County Arrest Log (6/29/23 – 7/3/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Francisco Sosa, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Herbert Wheeler, 36 - Failure to Comply

Nicholas Herman, 22 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Brennan Capellas, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Philip Ross, 57 - District Bench Warrant, Failure to Register as Sex Offender - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer

Jordan Alegria, 23 - Failure to Comply

Marlena Box, 41 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Russell Torrez, 56 - Public Intoxication, Littering

Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply

Gregory Lopez, 44 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

David Johnson, 49 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Nicholas Urbanski, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sarah Sjol, 35 - Forgery/Counterfeiting, Possession Forged Writing, Theft - Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Paul Miller, 33 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Appear

Markieth Wheeler, 50 - Theft - Under $1000, Interference with Peace Officer, Manufacture or Delivery Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Failure to Register as Sex Offender - 1st offense

Andrea Scribner, 40 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage - Injury/Defacing/Destruction, Indecent Exposure

Dillon Whitlock, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Travis Maddox, 58 - Serve Jail Time

Autumn Smith, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Jennifer Sahl, 51 - DUI

Jordon Knox, 44 - Failure to Appear

Robert Stevenson, 54 - Failure to Comply

Dalton Decoteau, 41 - Failure to Comply

Caleb Bennett, 19 - DWUI

Kyle Kolb, 34 - DUI, Reckless Driving, No Valid Drivers License, No Passing Zones - Obey Signs/Markings

Matthew Gerhard, 45 - Disturbance - Breach of Peace

John Davis, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Scott Rayburn, 50 - Criminal Warrant

Justin Noland, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Brittney Towe, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance

Michal Lindberg, 28 - Failure to Appear, Trespassing

Ashley Moyte, 31 - Failure to Comply

Sammy Lopez, 59 - Failure to Comply

Richard White, 51 - Interference with Peace Officer, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Rodrick Harris, 50 - Contract Hold/Billing

Audelio Hernandez, 43 - Country Warrant

Dalton Cheever, 30 - DUI

Lewis Berrett, 30 - DWUI

Juan Lopez Ramirez, 30 - DWUI, Open Container - Vehicle, Drivers License Required

Jaun Caal-Caal, 38 - Public Intoxication

Glenn Weir, 46 - Public Intoxication

Colton Drinkwater, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Dillion Wise, 28 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Anthony Holloman, 44 - Public Intoxication

Tiffany Gooding, 32 - Failure to Comply

Terrance Griffitts, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Randal Fox, 58 - DWUI

Dayton Watson, 23 - Use Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

These 6 Weapons Are Illegal to Own in Wyoming