Natrona County Arrest Log (6/29/23 – 7/3/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Francisco Sosa, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Herbert Wheeler, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Nicholas Herman, 22 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Brennan Capellas, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Philip Ross, 57 - District Bench Warrant, Failure to Register as Sex Offender - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer
- Jordan Alegria, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Marlena Box, 41 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Russell Torrez, 56 - Public Intoxication, Littering
- Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply
- Gregory Lopez, 44 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- David Johnson, 49 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Nicholas Urbanski, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Sarah Sjol, 35 - Forgery/Counterfeiting, Possession Forged Writing, Theft - Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Paul Miller, 33 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Appear
- Markieth Wheeler, 50 - Theft - Under $1000, Interference with Peace Officer, Manufacture or Delivery Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Failure to Register as Sex Offender - 1st offense
- Andrea Scribner, 40 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage - Injury/Defacing/Destruction, Indecent Exposure
- Dillon Whitlock, 28 - Serve Jail Time
- Travis Maddox, 58 - Serve Jail Time
- Autumn Smith, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Jennifer Sahl, 51 - DUI
- Jordon Knox, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Robert Stevenson, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Dalton Decoteau, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Caleb Bennett, 19 - DWUI
- Kyle Kolb, 34 - DUI, Reckless Driving, No Valid Drivers License, No Passing Zones - Obey Signs/Markings
- Matthew Gerhard, 45 - Disturbance - Breach of Peace
- John Davis, 41 - Criminal Warrant
- Scott Rayburn, 50 - Criminal Warrant
- Justin Noland, 37 - Criminal Warrant
- Brittney Towe, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Michal Lindberg, 28 - Failure to Appear, Trespassing
- Ashley Moyte, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Sammy Lopez, 59 - Failure to Comply
- Richard White, 51 - Interference with Peace Officer, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Rodrick Harris, 50 - Contract Hold/Billing
- Audelio Hernandez, 43 - Country Warrant
- Dalton Cheever, 30 - DUI
- Lewis Berrett, 30 - DWUI
- Juan Lopez Ramirez, 30 - DWUI, Open Container - Vehicle, Drivers License Required
- Jaun Caal-Caal, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Glenn Weir, 46 - Public Intoxication
- Colton Drinkwater, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Dillion Wise, 28 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest
- Anthony Holloman, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Tiffany Gooding, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Terrance Griffitts, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Randal Fox, 58 - DWUI
- Dayton Watson, 23 - Use Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less