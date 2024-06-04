Natrona County Arrest Log (6/3/24 – 6/4/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kirt Royball, 39 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Matthew Irwin, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Melissa Mayo Michalov, 39 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication

Larry Lewellen, 35 - Public Intoxication

Lisa Blevins, 52 - Criminal Warrant

Vance Silvia, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Odom, 18 - Theft: $1000 or More, Valid Drivers License, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Blake Heard, 23 - County Warrant

Andrea Scribner, 41 - Public Intoxication

Michael Ball, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Casper Police Department Block Party 2024 Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department