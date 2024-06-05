Natrona County Arrest Log (6/4/24 – 6/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Keith Boschee, 67 - Serve Jail Time

Skylar Larson, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, DUI: Controlled Substance: 1st Offense Within 10 Years, County Warrant

Richard Gerlock, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Amanda Rahman, 41 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest / Interference With Police, Possession of Controlled Substance, District Court Bench Warrant

Chase Meshechek, 23 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage, Open Container: 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, When Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, Seat Belt Required, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Colton Wagner, 28 - Criminal Warrant

Ashley Houghton, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Christina Counts, 40 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Yvette Bressler, 27 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense

Dorothy Worrell, 62 - DUI

Ashley Allen, 38 - Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer

Conner McBroom, 22 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Joshua Jackson, 39 - Public Intoxication

