Natrona County Arrest Log (6/5/23 – 6/6/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Albert Gaines, 30 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Duey Palmer, 20 - Theft - $1000 or more
- Craig Segueda, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Dustin Kennedy, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Timothy Jones-Miller, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- William Hamilton, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant
- David Smith, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Sharon Sleep, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robert Buckallew, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Byron Drake, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Office
- Jesse Benson, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Dryden Wogan, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Gauge Gray, 19 - Failure to Appear
