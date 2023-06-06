Natrona County Arrest Log (6/5/23 – 6/6/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Albert Gaines, 30 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Duey Palmer, 20 - Theft - $1000 or more

Craig Segueda, 44 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Kennedy, 38 - Failure to Comply

Timothy Jones-Miller, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

William Hamilton, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

David Smith, 40 - Failure to Comply

Sharon Sleep, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Robert Buckallew, 44 - Failure to Comply

Byron Drake, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Office

Jesse Benson, 45 - Failure to Appear

Dryden Wogan, 25 - Failure to Comply

Gauge Gray, 19 - Failure to Appear

SEE: 39 Hot Cars On Display In Wyoming The goal of this gallery is not to provide every detail of every car, their modifications and their owners.

This was just a cool car show in Casper Wyoming.

Not matter if the people attending were into cars or not.

There was a lot of OHHH and AHHH's heard up and down every street.