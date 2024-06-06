Natrona County Arrest Log (6/5/24 – 6/6/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tijay Coles, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Johnanthan Rector, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Gwen Timm, 22 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Joseph Jenkins, 40 - Hold for Another State

Tina Johnson, 55 - Breach of Peace, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Failure to Appear

Michael Mondle, 52 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Matthew Riverkamp, 28 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Wesley Holman, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Interfere With Peace Officer

Brandy Jackson, 38 - Public Intoxication

Tylor Stankey, 33 - DUI

