Natrona County Arrest Log (6/5/24 – 6/6/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tijay Coles, 24 - Courtesy Hold
- Johnanthan Rector, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Gwen Timm, 22 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Joseph Jenkins, 40 - Hold for Another State
- Tina Johnson, 55 - Breach of Peace, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Failure to Appear
- Michael Mondle, 52 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Matthew Riverkamp, 28 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Wesley Holman, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Brandy Jackson, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Tylor Stankey, 33 - DUI
