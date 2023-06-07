Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/23 – 6/7/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Anthony Santistevan, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, County Warrant

Billy Brown, 54 - Reckless Endangering

Tommy Roberts, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure onb Throat or Neck

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 48 - Failure to Comply

John Hoar, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz of less, Hold for Probation and Parole

Thad Duke, 51 - Driving While License Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance, No Registration

Justin Bunney, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Dawn Peterson, 47 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Open Container, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage

Michael Jimenez, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Duty Upon Colliding with Unattended Vehicle, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insusrance

Crystal Richards, 34 - Public Intoxication, Assault

Todd Richards, 39 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication

Christina Counts, 39 - Marijuana - Possession, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant

