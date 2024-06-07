Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/24 – 6/7/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jason Braham, 33 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Alvin Winckler, 67 - Failure to Appear

Jason Lyons, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Gary Chingman, 54 - Public Intoxication

Austin Carrell, 26 - Serving Weekends

Duane Evenson, 56 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted - In the City

Daniel Armijo, 31 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

Paige Streweler-Hall, Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit

Brayden Makin, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Improper Lane Usage

Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department