Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/24 – 6/7/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jason Braham, 33 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Alvin Winckler, 67 - Failure to Appear
- Jason Lyons, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Gary Chingman, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Austin Carrell, 26 - Serving Weekends
- Duane Evenson, 56 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted - In the City
- Daniel Armijo, 31 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane
- Paige Streweler-Hall, Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit
- Brayden Makin, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Improper Lane Usage
