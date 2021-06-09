NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (6/7/21 – 6/9/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Mason Cureton -- Hold for probation and Parole
Brenton Daley -- Burglary; building, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Zackery Daugherty -- Robbery, Battery
Kyle Espinoza -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Open Container-Posess/Consume While Oper, Seatbelt Violation-Driver/Child/Child Re
Audrey Estes -- Crtsy Hold Ot/Agency
Brian Goodman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Michelle Goodman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Austin Harget -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Christopher Lutonsky -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices R
Shelley Midgett -- Serve Jail Time
Steve Miller -- Crtsy Hold Ot/Agency
Jeremy Priebe -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, Contract Hold/billing
Lisa Sears -- Serve Jail Time
Tyler Richard -- Aggravated Assault & Battery w/ Deadly Weapon
Zayne Ritzman -- Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense W/I 5 Years, Hold for probation and Parole
Catherine Rodriguez -- Domestic battery
Martin Tigar -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic
Charlette Whiteman Bearing -- Trespassing