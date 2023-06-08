Natrona County Arrest Log (6/7/23 – 6/8/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Shane Counts, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Tasha Bliley, 45 - NCIC Hit
- Linsey Bondi, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Richard Smith, 64 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Arson: 1st Degree, Use Controlled Substance
- Janelle Hunt, 34 - Failure to Appear
- Kilburn Timbana, 37 - Hold for Other Agency
- Heather Ritchie, 32 - Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense
- Jordan Shamblen-Ellis, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Antonio Vera, 30 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Randall Magee, 35 - Public Intoxication, Assault & Battery
- Traver Geary, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole