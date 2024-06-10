Natrona County Arrest Log (6/7/24 – 6/10/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Gerald Finch, 55 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Gregory Brown, 39 - Public Intoxication

Stirling Foster, 25 - Failure to Appear, Contract Hold

David Dryden, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Adam Pehringer, 38 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Daniel Teel, 47 - Petit Larceny: 1st Offense, Parks: Alcohol & Public Intoxication, Open Container, Disturbing the Peace

Guy Soliz, 54 - Failure to Comply

Dawn Haworth, 55 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Cleveland, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Jason Cane, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Harris, 55 - Failure to Comply

Curtis Keck, 40 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Failure to Comply

Gavin Collier, 23 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Brandon Smart, 26 - County Warrant

Brock Cornett, 36 - Domestic Battery: 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, Hold for Probation and Parole

Vincent Ooka, 60 - Failure to Appear

Charlette Whiteman, 46 - Public Intoxication

Rita Lopez, 37 - Trespassing

Steven Bunner, 48 - Public Intoxication

Myleigh Oesterholz, 22 - Criminal Warrant

Kenneth Ihlen, 48 - Public Intoxication

Shawvon LeBlanc, 35 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Appear

Lucia Conner, 19 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Stanley Hurst, 50 - Failure to Comply

Allan Hauck, 59 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Alan Elertson, 25 - Reckless Driving, Vehicle Exceed 65 MPH on Paved Roadway

Jacob McFadden, 30 - Failure to Comply

Orion Lozier, 20 - Failure to Comply

Brian Neeley, 41 - County Warrant

Lloyd Madden, 57 - Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal

Klayr Kelly, 37 - Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled - Scehdule IV - Amount More, Possession of Controlled - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram

Fallon Cross, 38 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram

Jeremiah Kemme, 41 - Possession of Controlled, Public Intoxication

Myles Guyton, 31 - DUI, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance



