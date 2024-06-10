Natrona County Arrest Log (6/7/24 – 6/10/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Gerald Finch, 55 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Gregory Brown, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Stirling Foster, 25 - Failure to Appear, Contract Hold
- David Dryden, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Adam Pehringer, 38 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Daniel Teel, 47 - Petit Larceny: 1st Offense, Parks: Alcohol & Public Intoxication, Open Container, Disturbing the Peace
- Guy Soliz, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Dawn Haworth, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua Cleveland, 20 - Serve Jail Time
- Jason Cane, 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Curtis Keck, 40 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Gavin Collier, 23 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Brandon Smart, 26 - County Warrant
- Brock Cornett, 36 - Domestic Battery: 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Vincent Ooka, 60 - Failure to Appear
- Charlette Whiteman, 46 - Public Intoxication
- Rita Lopez, 37 - Trespassing
- Steven Bunner, 48 - Public Intoxication
- Myleigh Oesterholz, 22 - Criminal Warrant
- Kenneth Ihlen, 48 - Public Intoxication
- Shawvon LeBlanc, 35 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Appear
- Lucia Conner, 19 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Stanley Hurst, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Allan Hauck, 59 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Alan Elertson, 25 - Reckless Driving, Vehicle Exceed 65 MPH on Paved Roadway
- Jacob McFadden, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Orion Lozier, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Brian Neeley, 41 - County Warrant
- Lloyd Madden, 57 - Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal
- Klayr Kelly, 37 - Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled - Scehdule IV - Amount More, Possession of Controlled - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram
- Fallon Cross, 38 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram
- Jeremiah Kemme, 41 - Possession of Controlled, Public Intoxication
- Myles Guyton, 31 - DUI, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department
Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department