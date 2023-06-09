Natrona County Arrest Log (6/8/23 – 6/9/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ryan Seevers, 35 - Burglary, Interference, Possessing Burglars Tools

Daniel Harris, 54 - Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Shawn Novotny, 40 - Failure to Appear

Emerald Elk, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Colton Frye, 26 - Fail to Register as Sex Offender - 1st Offense

Sianne Bunn, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 ox or less, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Take Deadly Weapon Into Jail

Rozellen Rhoades, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Paul Desersa, 40 - County Warrant

Damian Garlord, 49 - Failure to Appear

Rita Willow, 36 - Public Intoxication

Anthony Lopez, 37 - Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Tyre Bell, 30 - Failure to Comply,

