Natrona County Arrest Log (6/8/23 – 6/9/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ryan Seevers, 35 - Burglary, Interference, Possessing Burglars Tools
- Daniel Harris, 54 - Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
- Shawn Novotny, 40 - Failure to Appear
- Emerald Elk, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- Colton Frye, 26 - Fail to Register as Sex Offender - 1st Offense
- Sianne Bunn, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 ox or less, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Take Deadly Weapon Into Jail
- Rozellen Rhoades, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- Paul Desersa, 40 - County Warrant
- Damian Garlord, 49 - Failure to Appear
- Rita Willow, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Anthony Lopez, 37 - Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Tyre Bell, 30 - Failure to Comply,