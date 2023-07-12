Natrona County Arrest Log (7/10/23 – 7/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Trish Schamber, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Leah Whiteplume, Courtesy Hold

Andrew Goswick, 34 - Shoplifting

Amelia Knight, 27 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense, Trespassing

Jonathan Nall, 55 - Criminal Warrant

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 30 - Public Intoxication

Edver Vega Inga, 43 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Addison, 44 - Public Intoxication

Sonny Chippewa, 34 - Public Intoxication

Corrin Underwood, 19 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jesus Castillo Duarte, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Armando Aguilar-Rodriguez, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Nathaniel Stairs, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

William Davis, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Justin Anderson, 40 - Failure to Comply

Lucas Daniels, 21 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Nicholson, 44 - Criminal Warrant

