Natrona County Arrest Log (7/10/23 – 7/12/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Trish Schamber, 37 - Criminal Warrant
- Leah Whiteplume, Courtesy Hold
- Andrew Goswick, 34 - Shoplifting
- Amelia Knight, 27 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense, Trespassing
- Jonathan Nall, 55 - Criminal Warrant
- Lucinda Wallowingbull, 30 - Public Intoxication
- Edver Vega Inga, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Addison, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Sonny Chippewa, 34 - Public Intoxication
- Corrin Underwood, 19 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jesus Castillo Duarte, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Armando Aguilar-Rodriguez, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Nathaniel Stairs, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- William Davis, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Justin Anderson, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Lucas Daniels, 21 - Failure to Appear
- Joshua Nicholson, 44 - Criminal Warrant