Natrona County Arrest Log (7/1/24 – 7/2/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rebecca Frontela, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Daniel Shultz, 42 - Trespassing

Paul Renaud, 59 - Failure to Appear

Gerald Finch, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

Narciso Villanueva, 57 - Serve Jail Time

Raymiego Limas, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication

Wiley Lutkins, 38 - Disturbing the Peace, Failure to Appear

Ernie Montoya, 53 - Failure to Comply

Brittny French, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture / Sale

Alice Knight, 57 - Failure to Appear

Shawn Riley, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Jacob Anderson, 30 - Public Intoxication

David Wilkinson, 29 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense

Byron Burke, 48 - Failure to Comply

Tashina Morgan, 36 - Failure to Comply

