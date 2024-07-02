Natrona County Arrest Log (7/1/24 – 7/2/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Rebecca Frontela, 26 - Serve Jail Time
- Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Daniel Shultz, 42 - Trespassing
- Paul Renaud, 59 - Failure to Appear
- Gerald Finch, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
- Narciso Villanueva, 57 - Serve Jail Time
- Raymiego Limas, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication
- Wiley Lutkins, 38 - Disturbing the Peace, Failure to Appear
- Ernie Montoya, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Brittny French, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture / Sale
- Alice Knight, 57 - Failure to Appear
- Shawn Riley, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Jacob Anderson, 30 - Public Intoxication
- David Wilkinson, 29 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense
- Byron Burke, 48 - Failure to Comply
- Tashina Morgan, 36 - Failure to Comply
