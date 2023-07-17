Natrona County Arrest Log (7/14/23 – 7/17/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Patrick Shane, 34 - Failure to Appear

Celia Kinion, 21 - Failure to Comply

Mikah Alt, 21 - Serve Jail Time

Mary Ellen Yates, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Martha Potter, 28 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Gabriel Gonzales, 51 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Patrick Walker, 58 - Failure to Comply

Zayne Beeson, 22 - Contract Hold

Bobbi Prosser, 41 - Failure to Comply

Adriana Alexander, 27 - Failure to Comply

Ross Lopez, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joseph Pullum-Martinez, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Morales, 37 - DUI, No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Yield

Taylor Swingholm, 28 - Possessin of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended

Christopher Hicks, 35 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Larimore, 45 - Failure to Appear

Scott Johnson, 37 - Failure to Appear

Leena Reys Briggs, 42 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Barrera, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Scott Russell, 61 - Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

David Smith, 40 - Failure to Comply

Rosaline Wilson, 33 - Public Intoxication

Gabriel Hermosillo, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Delight Brown, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jesse Benson, 45 - Failure to Comply

Weston Tidwell, 20 - MIP - Alcohol, Public Intoxication

Alexander Porter, 24 - Failure to Comply

Vera Wickiser, 23 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Kelby Lahey, 23 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Kostantino Zacharakis, 35 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Sable Phifer, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Robert Scarbrough, 46 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession

Cody Elrod, 40 - DWUI

Joseph Janzen, 29 - Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Roger Wall, 37 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended, Drive Without Interlock Device, Open Container, Failure to Appear

Casey Teakell, 42 - Failure to Comply

Jennie Hebah, 53 - DUS, Run Red Light

Derek Turman, 30 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Michael Martinez, 45 - Interfere with Peace Officer, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Failure to Comply

Kevin Baker, 32 - Failure to Comply

Madeline Irene, 20 - Leave Vehicle Unattended, Insurance violation - No Current Liability, Liquor Law - Minor Consumes Alcohol

