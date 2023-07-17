Natrona County Arrest Log (7/14/23 – 7/17/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Patrick Shane, 34 - Failure to Appear
- Celia Kinion, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Mikah Alt, 21 - Serve Jail Time
- Mary Ellen Yates, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Martha Potter, 28 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gabriel Gonzales, 51 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Patrick Walker, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Zayne Beeson, 22 - Contract Hold
- Bobbi Prosser, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Adriana Alexander, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Ross Lopez, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joseph Pullum-Martinez, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Morales, 37 - DUI, No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Yield
- Taylor Swingholm, 28 - Possessin of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended
- Christopher Hicks, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Matthew Larimore, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Scott Johnson, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Leena Reys Briggs, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Barrera, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Scott Russell, 61 - Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication
- David Smith, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Rosaline Wilson, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Gabriel Hermosillo, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Delight Brown, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jesse Benson, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Weston Tidwell, 20 - MIP - Alcohol, Public Intoxication
- Alexander Porter, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Vera Wickiser, 23 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Kelby Lahey, 23 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- Kostantino Zacharakis, 35 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- Sable Phifer, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Robert Scarbrough, 46 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession
- Cody Elrod, 40 - DWUI
- Joseph Janzen, 29 - Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, Public Intoxication
- Roger Wall, 37 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended, Drive Without Interlock Device, Open Container, Failure to Appear
- Casey Teakell, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Jennie Hebah, 53 - DUS, Run Red Light
- Derek Turman, 30 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Michael Martinez, 45 - Interfere with Peace Officer, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Failure to Comply
- Kevin Baker, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Madeline Irene, 20 - Leave Vehicle Unattended, Insurance violation - No Current Liability, Liquor Law - Minor Consumes Alcohol