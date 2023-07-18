Natrona County Arrest Log (7/17/23 – 7/18/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kel Louderback, 68 - Disturbing the Peace

Nicole Bacus, 25 - Failure to Appear

Trinity Rowland, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cody Stevens, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Gerldine England, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Terencio Eagle, 22 - Failure to Comply

Stanley Hurst, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Eliel Lopez, 45 - Drive While License Cancelled or Suspended, Drive Without Interlock Device, Compulsory Auto Insurance, No Registration

Kimberly Diekemper, 36 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

William Watson, 33 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Martinez, 43 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Insurance violation - No current Liability, Open Container

Luke Johansmeier, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, NCIC Hit

