Natrona County Arrest Log (7/19/23 – 7/21/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Daniel Harris, 54 - Burglary, Vehicle

Guy Fahrnow, 48 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Jeremy Ziegler, 41 - Failure to Comply, Country Warrant

Brandon Johnson, 27 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Jason Lyons, 32 - Failure to Appear

Victoria Jorgenson, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Jose Montero-Varilas, 22 - Immigration Hold

Jennifer Krueger, 45 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense, Trespassing

Craig Rahman, 41 - Terroristic Threats, Failure to Appear, Threaten to Inflict Injury by Phone Call

Karley Wayts, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Justus Gagne, 23 - Failure to Comply

Joel Wilson, 39 - Criminal Bench Warrant

John Thellmann, 42 - Failure to Comply

Travis Tigert, 21 - DUI

Armando Martinez, 33 - Failure to Comply

Jeffrey Kerr, 38 - Failure to Appear

William Hamilton, 38 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant -3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Andrew Hildreth, 48 - Courtesy Hold

Joseph Meyer, 55 - Courtesy Hold

Travis Schaub, 51 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Bench Warrant

Robert Ybarra, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Delight Brown, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Dustin Kennedy, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole,

Hailey Ferraiuolo, 25 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, Failure to Comply

Bethany Celestine-Brown, 40 - Failure to Appear

Anthony Lamb, 32 - Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest, Open Container, Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Duey Palmer, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Samantha Valdez, 32 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Kendra Jones, 40 - Failure to Comply

Jesse Benson, 45 - Failure to Comply

Marlene Fabre, 36 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth

Casper Restaurants That Serve the Tastiest Breakfast Here is a list of local restaurants, chosen by residents, that serve the best breakfast.