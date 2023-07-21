Natrona County Arrest Log (7/19/23 – 7/21/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Daniel Harris, 54 - Burglary, Vehicle
- Guy Fahrnow, 48 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Jeremy Ziegler, 41 - Failure to Comply, Country Warrant
- Brandon Johnson, 27 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Jason Lyons, 32 - Failure to Appear
- Victoria Jorgenson, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Jose Montero-Varilas, 22 - Immigration Hold
- Jennifer Krueger, 45 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense, Trespassing
- Craig Rahman, 41 - Terroristic Threats, Failure to Appear, Threaten to Inflict Injury by Phone Call
- Karley Wayts, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Justus Gagne, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Joel Wilson, 39 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- John Thellmann, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Travis Tigert, 21 - DUI
- Armando Martinez, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Jeffrey Kerr, 38 - Failure to Appear
- William Hamilton, 38 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant -3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Andrew Hildreth, 48 - Courtesy Hold
- Joseph Meyer, 55 - Courtesy Hold
- Travis Schaub, 51 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Robert Ybarra, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Delight Brown, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Dustin Kennedy, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole,
- Hailey Ferraiuolo, 25 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, Failure to Comply
- Bethany Celestine-Brown, 40 - Failure to Appear
- Anthony Lamb, 32 - Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest, Open Container, Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Duey Palmer, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Samantha Valdez, 32 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Kendra Jones, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Jesse Benson, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Marlene Fabre, 36 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth
