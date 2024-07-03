Natrona County Arrest Log (7/2/24 – 7/3/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Reynaldo Hovey, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Talia Shakespeare, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gregory Brown, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Justin Noland, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant
- Kenneth Daniels, 63 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, FTGrow: Approaching or entering an Intersection
- Antoinette Dejesus, 43 - County Warrant
- Morgan McGee, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Caitlyn Miller, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, County Warrant
- Shane Moser, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Contract Hold
- Samuel Yeaman, 21 - Public Intoxication
- Dominick Aiello, 62 - Public Intoxication
- Angel Munoz, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Kevin Rivard, 20 - County Warrant, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, No Registration and Improper Display, Careless Driving: 1st Offense, Drive While License cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Jeremy Poole, 44 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device, Open Container
- Daniel Galindre, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jeremy Caster, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tyler Smith, 32 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Desirae Smith, 36 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Amber Wilhite, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Shad Wade, 48 - Manufacture of Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
