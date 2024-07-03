Natrona County Arrest Log (7/2/24 – 7/3/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Reynaldo Hovey, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Talia Shakespeare, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gregory Brown, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Justin Noland, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant

Kenneth Daniels, 63 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, FTGrow: Approaching or entering an Intersection

Antoinette Dejesus, 43 - County Warrant

Morgan McGee, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Caitlyn Miller, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, County Warrant

Shane Moser, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Contract Hold

Samuel Yeaman, 21 - Public Intoxication

Dominick Aiello, 62 - Public Intoxication

Angel Munoz, 38 - Public Intoxication

Kevin Rivard, 20 - County Warrant, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, No Registration and Improper Display, Careless Driving: 1st Offense, Drive While License cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Jeremy Poole, 44 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device, Open Container

Daniel Galindre, 33 - Public Intoxication

Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeremy Caster, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Smith, 32 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Desirae Smith, 36 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Amber Wilhite, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Shad Wade, 48 - Manufacture of Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department