Natrona County Arrest Log (7/26/24 – 7/29/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Matthew Geis, 51 - Serve Jail Time

Stacey Rogers, 49 - Breach of Peace, Marijuana: Possession

Philip Evans, 54 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation: No Current Liability, Improper Lane Usage

Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication

Rita Lopez, 37 - Trespassing

Tauna Macias, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Matthew Mitchell, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Bryce Erdman, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Manzanares, 18 - Courtesy Hold

David Criss, 56 - Criminal Warrant

David Parks, 19 - Failure to Appear

Wesley Kelley, 29 - Criminal Warrant

Jesse Johnson, 28 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Mitchell Odom, 61 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Skylar Major, 24 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Anthony Kaehn, 44 - Criminal Warrant

Ezra Wallace, 47 - Trespassing

Andrea Scribner, 41 - Disturbing the Peace

Floyd Oldman, 44 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Mary Brewer, 35 - Liquor Law: Hours of Sale, Open Container

Kevin Rivard, 20 - Failure to Comply

Deanna Brasiel, 52 - Failure to Comply

Louis Allen, 47 - Obedience to Traffic Rules for Bicycles, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Todd Endelman, 58 - DUI, Open Container, Merge Into Farthest Lane When Emergency, Valid Drivers License, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Antonio Sanchez, 62 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Improper Lane Usage

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant

Isaiah Montiano Like, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Convicted Felon Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Eilene Hoyer, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Luke Carpenter, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Andrew Smock, 27 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Interfere With Peace Officer, Breach of Peace

Michal Lindberg, 30 - Criminal Trespass

Dawn Lee, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Darron Monroe, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Kyle Kohon, 20 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Escape: Felony Conviction, County Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Robin Behan, 42 - County Warrant

