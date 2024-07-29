Natrona County Arrest Log (7/26/24 – 7/29/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Matthew Geis, 51 - Serve Jail Time
- Stacey Rogers, 49 - Breach of Peace, Marijuana: Possession
- Philip Evans, 54 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation: No Current Liability, Improper Lane Usage
- Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Rita Lopez, 37 - Trespassing
- Tauna Macias, 42 - Criminal Warrant
- Matthew Mitchell, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Bryce Erdman, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Manzanares, 18 - Courtesy Hold
- David Criss, 56 - Criminal Warrant
- David Parks, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Wesley Kelley, 29 - Criminal Warrant
- Jesse Johnson, 28 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Mitchell Odom, 61 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Skylar Major, 24 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Anthony Kaehn, 44 - Criminal Warrant
- Ezra Wallace, 47 - Trespassing
- Andrea Scribner, 41 - Disturbing the Peace
- Floyd Oldman, 44 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Mary Brewer, 35 - Liquor Law: Hours of Sale, Open Container
- Kevin Rivard, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Deanna Brasiel, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Louis Allen, 47 - Obedience to Traffic Rules for Bicycles, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Todd Endelman, 58 - DUI, Open Container, Merge Into Farthest Lane When Emergency, Valid Drivers License, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
- Jonathan Blake, 64 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Antonio Sanchez, 62 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Improper Lane Usage
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant
- Isaiah Montiano Like, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Convicted Felon Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Eilene Hoyer, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Luke Carpenter, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Andrew Smock, 27 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Interfere With Peace Officer, Breach of Peace
- Michal Lindberg, 30 - Criminal Trespass
- Dawn Lee, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Darron Monroe, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Kyle Kohon, 20 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Escape: Felony Conviction, County Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Robin Behan, 42 - County Warrant
