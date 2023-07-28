Natrona County Arrest Log (7/27/23 – 7/28/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Carolyn Stice, 34 - Failure to Comply

Patrick Walker, 58 - Controlled Substance Possession, Careless Driving, Unsafe Vehicle, Compulsory auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Troy Vanderhoef, 62 - Failure to Appear

Stephen Novak, 52 - Failure to Comply

Lance Sivertson, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Francisca Maldonado, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Dorrance Roberts, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Juan Marquez, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Fernando Hernandez, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Joseph Coffelt, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant

Justin Johnson, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant

Rodney Brafford, 68 - Failure to Comply

Donald Collier, 37 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Open Container

Crystal Collier, 38 - Resisting Arrest

Joseph Rodriguez, 27 - Failure to Appear

Peggy Williams, 58 - Hold for Another State

Davey Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply

Jessica Burger, 36 - Failure to Comply, Interference with Peace Officer, Theft - Under $1000, Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, No Registration, Criminal Trespassing

Jessica Murrain, 34 - Failure to Comply

Tyler Schrayer, 28 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interference with Peace Officer, failure to Comply

Anthony Roy, 40 - Failure to Appear

Emily Grimenstein, 25 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

