Natrona County Arrest Log (7/27/23 – 7/28/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Carolyn Stice, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Patrick Walker, 58 - Controlled Substance Possession, Careless Driving, Unsafe Vehicle, Compulsory auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Troy Vanderhoef, 62 - Failure to Appear
- Stephen Novak, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Lance Sivertson, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Francisca Maldonado, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Dorrance Roberts, 30 - Courtesy Hold
- Juan Marquez, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Fernando Hernandez, 42 - Criminal Warrant
- Joseph Coffelt, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Justin Johnson, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Rodney Brafford, 68 - Failure to Comply
- Donald Collier, 37 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Open Container
- Crystal Collier, 38 - Resisting Arrest
- Joseph Rodriguez, 27 - Failure to Appear
- Peggy Williams, 58 - Hold for Another State
- Davey Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Jessica Burger, 36 - Failure to Comply, Interference with Peace Officer, Theft - Under $1000, Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, No Registration, Criminal Trespassing
- Jessica Murrain, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Tyler Schrayer, 28 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interference with Peace Officer, failure to Comply
- Anthony Roy, 40 - Failure to Appear
- Emily Grimenstein, 25 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear