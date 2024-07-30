Natrona County Arrest Log (7/29/24 – 7/30/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kylie Harmon, 33 - Failure to Comply

Eddie Hill, 50 - Failure to Comply

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Public Intoxication

Shayne Armajo, 38 - Public Intoxication

Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

