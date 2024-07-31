Natrona County Arrest Log (7/30/24 – 7/31/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Emanuel Duran-Tellez, 40 - Contract Hold

Thelma Faber, 45 - Contract Hold

Margarito Sanchez-Velazquez, 37 - Contract Hold

David Leon-Campos, 32 - Contract Hold

Daniel Teel, 47 - Assault

Ronald Hanson, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply

Matthew Maczgua, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dean Murrain, 31 - Failure to Comply

Stephen Taylor, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Austin Erlewine, 40 - Public Intoxication

Matthew Campbell, 30 - Possession of controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Robert Hauck, 52 - Resisting Arrest: Interference With Police, Failure to Comply

Juan Torres-Flores, 38 - Immigration Hold

Triston Quiroz, 28 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Tiffany Willhite, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

