Natrona County Arrest Log (7/30/24 – 7/31/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Emanuel Duran-Tellez, 40 - Contract Hold
- Thelma Faber, 45 - Contract Hold
- Margarito Sanchez-Velazquez, 37 - Contract Hold
- David Leon-Campos, 32 - Contract Hold
- Daniel Teel, 47 - Assault
- Ronald Hanson, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply
- Matthew Maczgua, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dean Murrain, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Stephen Taylor, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Austin Erlewine, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Matthew Campbell, 30 - Possession of controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Robert Hauck, 52 - Resisting Arrest: Interference With Police, Failure to Comply
- Juan Torres-Flores, 38 - Immigration Hold
- Triston Quiroz, 28 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Tiffany Willhite, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant
