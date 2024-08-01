Natrona County Arrest Log (7/31/24 – 8/1/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeremy White, 53 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Dextor Thompson, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Darius Norton, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Bryce Bearcloud, 34 - Courtesy Hold

Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Floyd Oldman, 44 - Public Intoxication

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Public Intoxication

Dennise Brunner, 48 - Public Intoxication

Raymond Roberts, 47 - Contract Hold

Kelsey Eagle Road, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lindsey Thurman, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Donald Johnson, 65 - Public Intoxication

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

