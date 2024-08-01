Natrona County Arrest Log (7/31/24 – 8/1/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeremy White, 53 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Dextor Thompson, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- Darius Norton, 30 - Courtesy Hold
- Bryce Bearcloud, 34 - Courtesy Hold
- Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Floyd Oldman, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Public Intoxication
- Dennise Brunner, 48 - Public Intoxication
- Raymond Roberts, 47 - Contract Hold
- Kelsey Eagle Road, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Lindsey Thurman, 46 - Serve Jail Time
- Donald Johnson, 65 - Public Intoxication
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
