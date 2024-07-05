Natrona County Arrest Log (7/3/24 – 7/5/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Armando Martinez, 34 - Drove While Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Seat Belt: Driver, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Failure to Appear
- Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Sean Day, 47 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Richard McCloskey, 36 - Hold for District Court, Contract Hold
- Malachy Springer, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Shawna Springer, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- David Wright, 56 - Contract Hold
- Gena LeBlanc, 52 - : Probation Revocation
- Michael Brown, 35 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Appear
- Tara Worden, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Gilbert Casias, 69 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony
- Vitaliano Garcia-Mendez, 49 - Immigration Hold
- Luis Pinango-Avila, 22 - Immigration Hold
- Angelynn Mansur, 35 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Benjamen Wentz, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Valid Drivers License, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Jacob Anderson, 30 - Open Container, Parks: Alcohol and Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession
- Paul Tolliver, 38 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Resisting Arrest
- Bryce Miller, 34 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant
- Corbin Smith, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Dustin Bigmedicince, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Eddie Hill, 50 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Anthony Lopez, 38 - Parks: Alcohol and Public Intoxication
- Scott Buddecke, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Richard Morales, 60 - Assault & Battery, Open Container
- Rita Lopez, 37 - Public Intoxication
- Shawna Sorrick, 49 - DUI
- Brandy Kelly, 38 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Keith Tyner, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Kolton Busler, 26 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace
