Natrona County Arrest Log (7/3/24 – 7/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Armando Martinez, 34 - Drove While Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Seat Belt: Driver, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Failure to Appear

Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sean Day, 47 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Richard McCloskey, 36 - Hold for District Court, Contract Hold

Malachy Springer, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Shawna Springer, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

David Wright, 56 - Contract Hold

Gena LeBlanc, 52 - : Probation Revocation

Michael Brown, 35 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Appear

Tara Worden, 38 - Failure to Comply

Gilbert Casias, 69 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony

Vitaliano Garcia-Mendez, 49 - Immigration Hold

Luis Pinango-Avila, 22 - Immigration Hold

Angelynn Mansur, 35 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Benjamen Wentz, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Valid Drivers License, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Jacob Anderson, 30 - Open Container, Parks: Alcohol and Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession

Paul Tolliver, 38 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Resisting Arrest

Bryce Miller, 34 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant

Corbin Smith, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Dustin Bigmedicince, 43 - Public Intoxication

Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication

Eddie Hill, 50 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Anthony Lopez, 38 - Parks: Alcohol and Public Intoxication

Scott Buddecke, 43 - Failure to Comply

Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Appear

Richard Morales, 60 - Assault & Battery, Open Container

Rita Lopez, 37 - Public Intoxication

Shawna Sorrick, 49 - DUI

Brandy Kelly, 38 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Keith Tyner, 43 - Public Intoxication

Kolton Busler, 26 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace

