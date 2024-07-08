Natrona County Arrest Log (7/5/24 – 7/8/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kirk Steffey, 45 - Serve Jail Time
- Nevayah Griffin, 19 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Robin Noriega, 40 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense, Stop Sign, No Registration & Improper Display
- Fabian Kamai, 35 - Serve Jail Time
- Billy Mackay, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- Clint Withcher, 65 - Serve Jail Time
- Russell Black, 28 - DUI: Alcohol, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Open Container, Interfere With Custody
- Eli Miller, 41 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Adam Cole, 32 - Failure to Comply, DUI: Alcohol, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Possess
- Kristen McCord, 39 - Criminal Warrant
- Jason Knigge, 43 - County Warrant
- Cynthia Ryberg, 69 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Speeding, Open Container
- John Hansen, 30 - Interfere With Peace Officer
- Kenneth Doherty, 39 - Serve Jail Time
- Malika Brown, 32 - Trespassing
- Brett Swenson, 56 - NCIC Hit
- Angelo Arvizo, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Ramon Jaramillo, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years
- Anthony Roy, 41, Failure to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Scott Russell, 62 - DUI: Alcohol, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Open Container
- Angel Sage, 27 - Trespassing
- Mark Kerns, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Melissa Cordova, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Michael Saylor, 62 - Public Intoxication
