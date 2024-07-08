Natrona County Arrest Log (7/5/24 – 7/8/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kirk Steffey, 45 - Serve Jail Time

Nevayah Griffin, 19 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Robin Noriega, 40 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense, Stop Sign, No Registration & Improper Display

Fabian Kamai, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Billy Mackay, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Clint Withcher, 65 - Serve Jail Time

Russell Black, 28 - DUI: Alcohol, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Open Container, Interfere With Custody

Eli Miller, 41 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Adam Cole, 32 - Failure to Comply, DUI: Alcohol, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Possess

Kristen McCord, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Jason Knigge, 43 - County Warrant

Cynthia Ryberg, 69 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Speeding, Open Container

John Hansen, 30 - Interfere With Peace Officer

Kenneth Doherty, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Malika Brown, 32 - Trespassing

Brett Swenson, 56 - NCIC Hit

Angelo Arvizo, 40 - Failure to Comply

Ramon Jaramillo, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years

Anthony Roy, 41, Failure to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer

Scott Russell, 62 - DUI: Alcohol, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Open Container

Angel Sage, 27 - Trespassing

Mark Kerns, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Melissa Cordova, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer

Michael Saylor, 62 - Public Intoxication

