Natrona County Arrest Log (7/8/24 – 7/10/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dennis Duncan, 23 - Serve Jail Time
- Aaron Valentine, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Leave the Scene of Accident: Property Damage, FTGROW: Yield Sign, Yield to Approaching
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Failure to Appear
- Benjamin Griffith, 55 - Criminal Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Jesse Johnson, 28 - Spitting in Public
- Celena Mendoza, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Richard Smith, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Julian Lopez, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Zamain Huffer, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Kris Haeusler, 47 - County Warrant
- Raeshaun Beard, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant
- Anthony Lopez, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication
- Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Cherica Apodaca, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Guy Soliz, 54 - Convicted Felon Possess Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possess Burglars Tools, Unlawful Wearing or Carrying a Conceal
- Rebecca Edwards, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Registration & Improper Display
Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department