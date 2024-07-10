Natrona County Arrest Log (7/8/24 – 7/10/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dennis Duncan, 23 - Serve Jail Time

Aaron Valentine, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Leave the Scene of Accident: Property Damage, FTGROW: Yield Sign, Yield to Approaching

Daniel Harris, 55 - Failure to Appear

Benjamin Griffith, 55 - Criminal Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer

Jesse Johnson, 28 - Spitting in Public

Celena Mendoza, 25 - Failure to Comply

Richard Smith, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Julian Lopez, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Zamain Huffer, 20 - Failure to Comply

Kris Haeusler, 47 - County Warrant

Raeshaun Beard, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant

Anthony Lopez, 38 - Failure to Comply

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication

Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Comply

Cherica Apodaca, 44 - Failure to Appear

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Guy Soliz, 54 - Convicted Felon Possess Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possess Burglars Tools, Unlawful Wearing or Carrying a Conceal

Rebecca Edwards, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Registration & Improper Display

