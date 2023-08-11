Natrona County Arrest Log (8/10/23 – 8/11/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kyle Shearer, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- Cheyenne Swett, 32 - Contract Hold/Billing
- Christopher Butterfield, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Shawn Gibbons-Ries, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Marijuana - Possession
- Richard Vasquez, 57 - Failure to Comply
- Matthew Larimore, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Kolton Lackey, 26 - Courtesy Hold
- Stig Ludwig, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Landon Penrod, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- Robert Coldiron, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Dale Jent, 19 - Criminal Warrant
- Autumn Beadle, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Daniel Higgens, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Justin Pedersen, 25 - Assault, Disturbing the Peace
- Michelle Compston, 24 - Theft - $1000 or more
- Seth Burrer, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Derrick Young, 34 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Aftin Matthews, 23 - County Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Jessica Anderson, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Alissa Yellowrobe, 25 - Courtesy Hold
- Paul Miller, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Devin Clark, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant
- Bryson Manthei, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Marney Lara, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Brittney Towe, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Andrew Thompson, 67 - Failure to Appear
- Melanie Sorenson, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal