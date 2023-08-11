Natrona County Arrest Log (8/10/23 – 8/11/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kyle Shearer, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Cheyenne Swett, 32 - Contract Hold/Billing

Christopher Butterfield, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant

Shawn Gibbons-Ries, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Marijuana - Possession

Richard Vasquez, 57 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Larimore, 45 - Failure to Appear

Kolton Lackey, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Stig Ludwig, 21 - Courtesy Hold

Landon Penrod, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Robert Coldiron, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Dale Jent, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Autumn Beadle, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Daniel Higgens, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Justin Pedersen, 25 - Assault, Disturbing the Peace

Michelle Compston, 24 - Theft - $1000 or more

Seth Burrer, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Derrick Young, 34 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Aftin Matthews, 23 - County Warrant, Failure to Appear

Jessica Anderson, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Alissa Yellowrobe, 25 - Courtesy Hold

Paul Miller, 33 - Failure to Appear

Devin Clark, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant

Bryson Manthei, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Marney Lara, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Brittney Towe, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Andrew Thompson, 67 - Failure to Appear

Melanie Sorenson, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Check Out Casper Fire EMS New Fire Engine