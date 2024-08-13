Natrona County Arrest Log (8/12/24 – 8/13/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brekken Stevens, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tina Johnson, 56 - Bond Revocation

Adriana Sanchez, 21 - Failure to Appear

Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication

Viola Ballieu, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Xavier Guina, 20 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Robert Ybarra, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Demar Smith, 20 - Disorderly Conduct

Nathan Reams, 55 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

