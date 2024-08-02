Natrona County Arrest Log (8/1/24 – 8/2/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shawn Duffy, 32 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Hold for District Court

Robert Aragon, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Aaron Burke, 40 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication

James Plaut, 51 - Courtesy Hold

Arturo Renova, 37 - Failure to Comply

Allen Baker, 20 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More

Elizabeth Horton, 50 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

John Fowler, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine / Crack, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container

Ronald Fox, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Kolton Bagent, 26 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant, Resisting Arrest

Justin Roberts, 35 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Careless Driving: 1st Offense, Right of Way for Emergency Vehicle

Craig Haywood, 57 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container: 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense

