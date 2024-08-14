Natrona County Arrest Log (8/13/24 – 8/14/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Daniel Higgs, 68 - Courtesy Hold

Veronica Spotted Elk, 42 - Failure to Comply

Donovan Welbaum, 24 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls

Michael Sun Rhodes, 36 - Contract Hold

Katheryn Esmay, 30 - Failure to Appear

Zechariah Brown, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant

Lawrence Chavez, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brittany Miller, 26 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 years), Leave the Scene of Accident: Property Damage

Floyd Penman, 55 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Comply

Vincent Shelton, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Ashley Allen, 38 - Public Intoxicaition

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Lucia Conner, 19 - Failure to Comply

Dillion Condelario, 19 - Criminal Warrant

April Wilson, 47 - 911 Other Than Emergency Purpose

