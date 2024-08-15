Natrona County Arrest Log (8/14/24 – 8/15/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christine Slee, 61 - Trespassing

Justin Anderson, 41 - Failure to Comply

Tyler Heatly, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Tony Croy, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Tasha Meacham, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Seth Cook, 28 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Scott Russell, 62 - Public Intoxication

Mia Brown, 24 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication

Dante Allison, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication

Jennifer Nania, 44 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Jordan Alegria, 24 - Failure to Comply

Jonathan Macey, 34 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Angelo Reynolds, 28 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Elton Atene, 34 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant

Kyle Below, 39 - Failure to Comply, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Resisting Arrest

