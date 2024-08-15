Natrona County Arrest Log (8/14/24 – 8/15/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Christine Slee, 61 - Trespassing
- Justin Anderson, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Tyler Heatly, 26 - Serve Jail Time
- Tony Croy, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Tasha Meacham, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Seth Cook, 28 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Scott Russell, 62 - Public Intoxication
- Mia Brown, 24 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication
- Dante Allison, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication
- Jennifer Nania, 44 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Jordan Alegria, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Jonathan Macey, 34 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Angelo Reynolds, 28 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Elton Atene, 34 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Kyle Below, 39 - Failure to Comply, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Resisting Arrest
