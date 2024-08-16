Natrona County Arrest Log (8/15/24 – 8/16/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eric Johnson, 39 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Wiley Lutkins, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Anthony Piva, 54 - Courtesy Hold

Eric Kojakanian, 48 - Courtesy Hold

A'Dan Monroe, 20 - Hold for District Court, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Janelle Mendez, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dylan Weaver, 29 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Denise Mullen, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Serve Jail Time

Colton Robb, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Resisting Arrest, Marijuana - Possession

Trevor Graygrass, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Casey Pate, 43 - Serving Weekends

Jeffrey Galutia, 67 - DWUI (1sr or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Dana Clark, 38 - Public Intoxication

Zianna Romo, 23 - Failure to Comply

