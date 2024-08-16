Natrona County Arrest Log (8/15/24 – 8/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Eric Johnson, 39 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Wiley Lutkins, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Anthony Piva, 54 - Courtesy Hold
- Eric Kojakanian, 48 - Courtesy Hold
- A'Dan Monroe, 20 - Hold for District Court, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Janelle Mendez, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dylan Weaver, 29 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Denise Mullen, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Serve Jail Time
- Colton Robb, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Resisting Arrest, Marijuana - Possession
- Trevor Graygrass, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Casey Pate, 43 - Serving Weekends
- Jeffrey Galutia, 67 - DWUI (1sr or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Dana Clark, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Zianna Romo, 23 - Failure to Comply
Casper's Most Wanted - August 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department