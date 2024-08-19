Natrona County Arrest Log (8/16/24 – 8/19/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Curtis Rahman, 39 - Arson: 3rde Degree - Property $200 or More

Courtney Huggins, 32 - Failure to Comply

Evander Eagle Road, 33 - Public Intoxication

Kevin Deschneau, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Moore, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Kazen Briggs, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

David Parks, 19 - Failure to Appear

Austin Dueland, 19 - Serve Jail Time

Juan Quinn, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Dustin Burke, 45 - Failure to Appear

Manuel Alvarado-Serrano, 42 - DUI, Stop Sign

Kayla Riley, 30 - Failure to Comply, Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure

Malachy Springer, 21 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure

Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ashley Allen, 38 - Public Intoxication

Holly Whitchurch, 42 - Pub Recreation & Playground, Assault on a Police Officer

Katelyn Shelton, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sunshine Wilson, 42 - Failure to Appear

Makayla Tighe, 25 - Failure to Comply

Geraldine Fondren, 66 - Failure to Appear

Donald Smith, 61 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Ashton Coffey, 19 - DUI, Under 21: Possess Alcohol, Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone

Daniel Potter, 30 - Criminal Warant

Myleigh Oesterholz, 22 - Failure to Appear

Jaylea Large, 23 - Public Intoxication

Corey Wolfe, 40 - DUI

Robin Haase, 61 - Failure to Comply

Patrick Sanchez, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Failure to Appear

Anita Kraft, 52 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Bradley Blacker, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Duty Upon Colliding with Unattended Vehicle, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended, Careless Driving, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Kandice Westlake, 47 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Beth Morton, 42 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Jason Wolfe, 22 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, DWUS, Auto Burglary

