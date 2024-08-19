Natrona County Arrest Log (8/16/24 – 8/19/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Curtis Rahman, 39 - Arson: 3rde Degree - Property $200 or More
- Courtney Huggins, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Evander Eagle Road, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Kevin Deschneau, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tyler Moore, 34 - Serve Jail Time
- Kazen Briggs, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- David Parks, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Austin Dueland, 19 - Serve Jail Time
- Juan Quinn, 24 - Serve Jail Time
- Dustin Burke, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Manuel Alvarado-Serrano, 42 - DUI, Stop Sign
- Kayla Riley, 30 - Failure to Comply, Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure
- Malachy Springer, 21 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure
- Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ashley Allen, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Holly Whitchurch, 42 - Pub Recreation & Playground, Assault on a Police Officer
- Katelyn Shelton, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Sunshine Wilson, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Makayla Tighe, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Geraldine Fondren, 66 - Failure to Appear
- Donald Smith, 61 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Ashton Coffey, 19 - DUI, Under 21: Possess Alcohol, Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone
- Daniel Potter, 30 - Criminal Warant
- Myleigh Oesterholz, 22 - Failure to Appear
- Jaylea Large, 23 - Public Intoxication
- Corey Wolfe, 40 - DUI
- Robin Haase, 61 - Failure to Comply
- Patrick Sanchez, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Anita Kraft, 52 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Bradley Blacker, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Duty Upon Colliding with Unattended Vehicle, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended, Careless Driving, Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Kandice Westlake, 47 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Beth Morton, 42 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Jason Wolfe, 22 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, DWUS, Auto Burglary
