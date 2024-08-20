Natrona County Arrest Log (8/19/24 – 8/20/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Washakie, 47 - Contract Hold

Maurice Thompson, 48 - Serve Jail Time

Jeremy Blume, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Jason Jackson, 30 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Joseph Martinez, 44 - DUI, Open Container, Interfere With Peace Officer

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication

Richard Smith, 65 - Criminal Trespass

Phoebe Soundingsides, 39 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Amanda Horton, 19 - Failure to Appear

Christopher Wood, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Lance Harrold, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Brandon Pederson, 35 - Burglary: Building, Criminal Entry, Theft: $1000 or More, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Richard Horton, 52 - Criminal Warrant

Jeffrey Sanders, 60 - Public Intoxication

John Stinson, 34 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

John Travis, 51 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

