Natrona County Arrest Log (8/19/24 – 8/20/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kevin Washakie, 47 - Contract Hold
- Maurice Thompson, 48 - Serve Jail Time
- Jeremy Blume, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- Jason Jackson, 30 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Joseph Martinez, 44 - DUI, Open Container, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication
- Richard Smith, 65 - Criminal Trespass
- Phoebe Soundingsides, 39 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
- Amanda Horton, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Christopher Wood, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Lance Harrold, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Brandon Pederson, 35 - Burglary: Building, Criminal Entry, Theft: $1000 or More, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Richard Horton, 52 - Criminal Warrant
- Jeffrey Sanders, 60 - Public Intoxication
- John Stinson, 34 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- John Travis, 51 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
Casper's Most Wanted - August 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department