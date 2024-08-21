Natrona County Arrest Log (8/20/24 – 8/21/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lionel Makeshine, 42 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Criminal Warrant
- Trinity Martel, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Bradley Tillett, 44 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Jeremy Ivey, 47 - County Warrant
- Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - : Hold for Probation and Parole
- Luke Mesloh, 21 - Marijuana: Possession, Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Alexander Seeger, 56 - Failure to Appear
- Steven Gilmore, 45 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant
- Raymond Arguello, 55 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Insurance, Marijuana: Possession
- Angela Pehringer, 50 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, DUI, Battery
- Keith Alexander, 40 - Battery, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Solomon Tegenu, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Misty Ramsey, 36 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
