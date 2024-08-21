Natrona County Arrest Log (8/20/24 – 8/21/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lionel Makeshine, 42 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Criminal Warrant

Trinity Martel, 26 - Failure to Comply

Bradley Tillett, 44 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Jeremy Ivey, 47 - County Warrant

Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - : Hold for Probation and Parole

Luke Mesloh, 21 - Marijuana: Possession, Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Alexander Seeger, 56 - Failure to Appear

Steven Gilmore, 45 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant

Raymond Arguello, 55 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Insurance, Marijuana: Possession

Angela Pehringer, 50 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, DUI, Battery

Keith Alexander, 40 - Battery, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Solomon Tegenu, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Misty Ramsey, 36 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Casper's Most Wanted - August 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department