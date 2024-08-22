Natrona County Arrest Log (8/21/24 – 8/22/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Matthew Maczuga, 31 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Ariana Upton, 46 - Serve Jail Time
- Sandra Cooper, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jameson McDaniel, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Anibal Cruz Sola, 54 - Courtesy Hold
- Hayden McGrath, 29 - Failure to Appear
- Austin Pendergrass, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Brenden Chivers-Neer, 27 - DUI
- Diamond Selwyn, 23 - DUI
- Zachary Green, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Moises Ponce Martinez, 58 - DWUI
- Charles Sarantou, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Bender, 29 - Failure to Comply, Interfere with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Edward Schlager, 28 - DUI, One-Way Roadway & Rotary Traffic
- Jordan Ramirez, 19 - Failure to Comply
- Amanda Randall, 36 - Failure to Appear
- Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Heather Wells, 23 - Failure to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession: Meth
