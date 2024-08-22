Natrona County Arrest Log (8/21/24 – 8/22/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Matthew Maczuga, 31 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ariana Upton, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Sandra Cooper, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jameson McDaniel, 22 - Failure to Comply

Anibal Cruz Sola, 54 - Courtesy Hold

Hayden McGrath, 29 - Failure to Appear

Austin Pendergrass, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Brenden Chivers-Neer, 27 - DUI

Diamond Selwyn, 23 - DUI

Zachary Green, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Moises Ponce Martinez, 58 - DWUI

Charles Sarantou, 39 - Public Intoxication

Michael Bender, 29 - Failure to Comply, Interfere with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Edward Schlager, 28 - DUI, One-Way Roadway & Rotary Traffic

Jordan Ramirez, 19 - Failure to Comply

Amanda Randall, 36 - Failure to Appear

Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply

Heather Wells, 23 - Failure to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession: Meth

Casper's Most Wanted - August 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department